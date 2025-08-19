At around 4.30am this morning (Tuesday August 19), three small boats caught fire in Waterhead Creek.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
The vessels broke free from their running moorings and drifted out of the creek.
The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service responded swiftly and successfully extinguished the fires.
The Dart Harbour team was also on scene and has now safely removed the affected boats from the water.
No one was on board, and the pollution impact on the River Dart has been minimal.
Dart Harbour would like to thank the emergency services, along with Dart Haven staff for their quick response and reassure river users and the local community that the situation is now under control.
Dart Harbour is a trust port.
They are a statutory harbour authority, set up as an independent non-profit organisation who look after the whole Dart Estuary, from the sea to Totnes, managing the harbour for the benefit of their stakeholders and for future generations.
You can find more information about their work on www.dartharbour.org.
