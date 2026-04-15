So walking into the Princess theatre last night (April 14) felt like stepping back through the revolving doors of Torquay’s most infamous hotel and its arrival in Torquay brings the story full circle, celebrating the show in the very place that inspired it. Torquay is widely known as the inspiration behind the much-loved BBC comedy which 50 years on comes to life on stage holding a special place in the history of Fawlty Towers.