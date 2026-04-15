Comedy legend John Cleese visited Torquay for the first time in 55 years for the Gala Opening of Fawlty Towers - The Play at the Princess Theatre yesterday evening (Tuesday, 14 April).
Torquay is widely known as the inspiration behind the much-loved BBC comedy which 50 years on comes to life on stage holding a special place in the history of Fawlty Towers.
The production stars Danny Bayne as Basil Fawlty, Mia Austen as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham as Manuel, Joanne Clifton as Polly and Paul Nicholas as The Major.
Joined by the cast playing his celebrated characters to pose for photographs commemorating this momentous visit to the town, John Cleese said: "I am delighted to bring Fawlty Towers to Torquay, its spiritual home."
Adapted for the stage by John Cleese himself, he has chosen three of his favourite original TV episodes - ‘The Hotel Inspector’ and ‘The Germans’ from series one and ‘Communication Problems’ from series two - and adapted them into a two-hour play, complete with a new finale.
Its arrival in Torquay brings the story full circle, celebrating the show in the very place that inspired it.
The production runs at the Princess Theatre, Torquay until Saturday 18 April 18.
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