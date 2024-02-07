He’s been ever-present in our lives for more than 40 years.
Aled Jones burst onto the scene and enjoyed remarkable success as a boy singer, finding a permanent place in all our Christmases with his smash hit, Walking In The Air.
He was the boy treble who captivated the world with his angelic voice.
Selling more than seven million albums, Aled was the original, classical crossover star.
His recording from the animated film The Snowman, firmly established him as a household name and he has become an integral part of the nation’s festivities.
Equally at home on the classical stage, or starring in musical theatre productions in London West End, his credits include lead roles in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. As a singer, Aled is in demand globally and has performed in the world’s most iconic venues, from London’s Royal Albert Hall to the Sydney Opera House.
A favourite with the Royal Family, he even gave a private performance to King Charles III in Kensington Palace.
He is an award-winning television broadcaster and radio presenter who’s interviewed hundreds of A-List stars over the years.
Now, after 40 years in the business, he’s looking back on a remarkable career with a one-man show, that will feature never-before-heard music, tales from the decades and for the first time, his story told in his own words. It’s time to come Full Circle.
Full Circle is the title of both his new book, out in March, and his new tour, which will celebrate his life.
Fans can enjoy that unmistakeable voice, as well as amusingly-told stories from the man who’s synonymous with Classic FC, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Television’s Songs Of Praise.
Having recently been to number one on the classical charts with his latest album, One Voice, which paired boy-Aled with man-Aled, he’s looking forward to telling his story.
“I’ve always felt lucky, having the career I have, but as I get older, I feel that I am so honoured to be living this life. I love what I do for a living. I have been so fortunate to be a part of people’s lives for so many years. In fact, I feel almost teary when I think about it.”
He sang for Leonard Bernstein, a man he likens to Mozart, and became great friends with Judy Dench. He played alongside Julie Andrews, and won an Ivor Novello, an Emmy, and an MBE – not that he can remember where any of those are.
And now he’s come Full Circle. He’s hitting the road and sharing his stories during evenings of song and stories. Full details are available at: https://officialaledjones.com/
Aled Jones Full Circle is at Palace Theatre, Paignton, on March 31.