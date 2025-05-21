There can’t be many people who don’t know the antics of Del-boy and Rodney, the comedic barrowboy wheeler-dealer traders who first hit our TV screens in the early 1980s.
Their capers spanned seven BBC1 primetime series, and drew audiences of 20 million per episode, before hitting the West End in this musical production, which is now on tour and being staged at Theatre Royal Plymouth until Saturday (May 24).
Written by another national comedy treasure, Paul Whitehouse, together with Jim Sullivan, whose father John wrote the original TV series, it’s a feel-good celebration of traditional working-class London life and the universal aspirations for success and happiness.
The musical largely centres on Del Boy's quest for love as he navigates the "yuppie invasion" of 1989. It also follows Rodney and Cassandra's preparations for marriage, and Boycie and Marlene's attempts at parenthood, blending in storylines and iconic moments from the TV series, including Del Boy's famous fall through the bar, Peckham spring water, and Trigger’s old broom.
A packed auditorium clearly had a lot of love and nostalgia for this show, even breaking into applause when Del’s battered yellow Reliant Regal Supervan wheeled onto the stage.
Sam Lupton (Del Boy) and Tom Major (Rodney) make the roles their own without departing too far from the mannerisms of original TV actors David Jason and Nicolas Lyndhurst .
And while it’s a real treat for Trotter fans, it’s a joyful introduction to the Peckham gang for those who haven’t seen the TV original, and is sure to drive streaming requests and DVD sales.
As Delboy himself would say: C’est Magnifique!