An award-winning theatre company has teamed up with an exceptionally creative Devon teenager who has written and will star in their first pantomime which celebrates the talents of neuro diverse performers.
Nyx Stevenson, a member of Ambitious Performers - a neuro diverse ensemble run by East Devon-based Four of Swords - has penned a unique version of the classic tale of Goldilocks unlike you’ve ever seen the character before.
The 17-year-old was diagnosed as neuro diverse three years ago after leaving mainstream education in Year 9. Nyx has since been receiving one-to-one support through an Education other than at school (EOTAS) package which includes drama, a passion they have had since a child.
Nyx said: ‘School was really challenging because I struggled to learn in a neurotypical environment. It left me extremely burnt out because I struggle with social anxiety, difficulty processing things and sensory overwhelm.
‘Being diagnosed as neuro diverse has helped me realise and explain to others why I find things so challenging and overwhelming. Pursuing drama has allowed me to thrive and become interested in script writing as well as acting.
“I have performed at Devon County Show, Oxford Storytelling Festival, and Immersive Summer Schools with Four of Swords.
“It has given me different ways to engage and to be productive and positive, keeping me happy and healthy. Now I don’t have the pressure of expectations I am unable to cope with.”
Nyx’s talent is now being shared with audiences thanks to Four of Swords - whose past productions include Faustus and Jekyll and Hyde - for its Christmas pantomime Goldilocks in the Underworld.
Explaining what audiences can expect, Nyx, who plays Goldilocks, said: ‘The characters in it are based on figures from mythologies such as Greek, Egyptian, Norse and Celtic.
‘Goldilocks in my version is more cunning. She goes on an adventure and meets a lot of characters with volatile personalities.
Most characters are played by neuro diverse adult performers, supported by Four of Sword actors in the cast.”
It is being performed at Exeter’s Cygnet Theatre for two nights only on December 11 and 12 at 7pm.
Nyx, who is also learning to be a silversmith, said: ‘I’m fine on stage playing a character; I can go through an entire play and not be nervous or anxious, but the moment I talk to people as myself that’s when I struggle.
‘I would love to be a writer and performer because it’s something I’ve wanted to do my entire life.
‘I would love people to come and see my pantomime because it’s very fun while also being about community, celebrating difference and is not what you would expect from your traditional Christmas panto.’
Tickets for the show, suitable ages for 12 and above, priced £15, are available from https://cygnettheatre.co.uk
The production kindly supported by Cygnet Theatre is described as a riotous yet heartfelt alternative panto featuring surreal songs, twisted tropes and chaotic comedy.
