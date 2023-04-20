AHOY me hearties — don your best outfits and join in with the 2023 Pirate Festival which comes to Brixham again this weekend.
El Galeon — a replica of a 16th-17th century galleon ship — is returning to the port as the flagship of the festival
The ship was designed for establishing trade routes between Spain, America, and the Philippine Islands and at 500 tonnes, El Galeon is 170 feet long, 32 feet at its widest point, has four masts and six sails.
The annual Brixham Pirate Festival, with a crew made up of first-time brigands and buccaneers, takes place over the Early May Bank Holiday weekend, is a swashbuckling mix of seaside shenanigans and pirate-themed fun for all the family.
It’s a free to attend event that can only happen with the contributions and help from all the sponsors, volunteers, and friends.
Billed as “the annual gathering of the world’s most infamous pirates and lowly scallywags,” over the past decade the event has grown into hugely popular celebration of all things piratical. And all with the perfectly authentic backdrop of this charming historic port, which has been home to several smugglers and pirates over the centuries.
Wander round the harbour and discover all sorts of pirate antics, including live music, street performers, street theatre, balloon modelling, historical re-enactments, fancy dress competitions, children’s activities and themed food and drink offerings. The daytime and early evenings are fun for all the family, while later the adults can warm their tums with extra rations of rum in the many harbourside bars.
Go along, dress up as a pirate and have a look around El Galeon.
The whole town will be decked out in “skull and cross bones” while the sound of seagulls, shanties, skirmishes and with “arghhhh me hearties” floating through the air.
There’s sure to be a real party atmosphere.
Go to the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BrixhamPirateFest or website www.brixhampiratesfestival.com for updates and announcements in the run up.
This year’s festival will run from 10am until 6pm on Saturday April 29, 10am till 6pm on Sunday April 30 and 10am to 4pm on Monday, May 1.