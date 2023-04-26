Since the release of his acclaimed 2020 album ‘Where The World Is Thin’ Kris has been busy playing major shows with Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart, Sekou Keita and Jackie Morris for their Lost Spell Songs project, won yet another BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Original Song (Scapa Flow 1919), won Album of The Year at the Scots Trad Music Award 2021, duetted with Aoife O’Donovan and toured with Lau and Rachel Baiman before returning to the studio in early 2023 to record the new songs for this compilation album.