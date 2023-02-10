One of the UK’s best loved stand-up comedians, Hal Cruttenden, is back on tour and coming to Ivybridge with a brand-new show called “It’s Best You Hear It From Me.’
Hal, and his soon to be ex-wife Dawn, are part of the surge in ‘grey’ divorces. His hair certainly is and hers changes colour so often that she’s not quite sure. But this show isn’t just for those who’ve been through divorce and single people who need cheering up. It’s also for blissfully happy couples who can’t imagine that their marriage will fail, and that smug look will be wiped off their face.
This show not only makes you laugh but gives hope and a shared experience to the 42 per cent of the population that get divorced in the UK - just don’t tell them that 60 per cent of second marriages end in divorce too!
So, make a date to see a show from a man who hasn’t had a date since 1999 when conversation revolved around the twist in ‘The Sixth Sense’, ‘will the Millennium Bug kill us’ and ‘isn’t that Boris guy funny on ‘Have I Got New For You’.
Hall will be bringing It’s Best You Hear It From Me to The Watermark in Ivybridge at 7pm on Saturday March 18. For tickets visit www.ivybridgewatermark.co.uk or phone 01752 892220.