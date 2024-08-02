A DEVON folk festival that has been proudly championing traditional music, dance and song since 1955 kicked off this weekend.
Cornwall’s finest musical export the Fisherman’s Friends presented a pre-festival special gig at Sidmouth Folk Festival yesterday (Thursday) and were still around serenading with shanties on the seafront this afternoon.
The East Devon festival celebrates folk tradition in all its many forms, including the rich diversity of folk arts in the UK, from the grassroots to the cutting edge.
It spans a huge range of genres and interests, featuring top tier concert stars, emerging talent, exclusive shows, dynamic ceilidhs and folk dances, a colourful array of dance displays, storytelling, a Children’s Festival and Shooting Roots youth sessions, plus a huge range of participatory sessions and workshops.
The festival, now in its 70th year continues until August 9. For more details see https://sidmouthfolkfestival.co.uk