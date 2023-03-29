It is less well known that Dartington Hall in Devon is where the Labour Party manifesto ‘Let Us Face the Future’ was written. This set the direction for the 1945 Labour government, founding the NHS and establishing the UK’s modern welfare state. But Dartington Hall was already a centre for radical ideas. In 1930 the actor, singer and athlete Paul Robeson came to Dartington to rehearse Othello, which he was performing with Peggy Ashcroft in the West End. It was the first time in 100 years a black actor had taken the role.