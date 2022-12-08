THE halls have been decked and trees trimmed, Christmastime is here.
Gather your loved ones and step in from the cold this December for joy-filled days out with the National Trust in the South Hams.
Why not head over to Coleton Fishacre near Kingswear for its Winter’s Tide display which is open weekends until Sunday December 18, and daily between December 27 and 31 and January 7 and 8 from 11am to 4pm.
This Christmas visitors to Coleton Fishacre will be invited to immerse themselves in a world of wonder.
From brilliant light displays and soundscapes to scents of the sea, the 1920s house will dazzle and delight with a maritime theme.
The dramatic setting of Coleton Fishacre has inspired elegant, handcrafted decorations throughout the house that pay tribute to the theatrical history of the D’Oyly Carte family.
Visitors can also take part in a maritime trail – following the clues throughout the rooms to find the materials needed to embark upon a voyage of discovery and adventure.
No booking needed. Admission is free for National Trust members, normal admission applies for non-members.
Meanwhile, crime writer Agatha Christie’s former home, Greenway, on the banks of the River Dart at Galmpton, is staging a “Christmas with Miss Marple” Christmas theme.
This year’s festivities at Greenway have been inspired by Agatha Christie’s beloved sleuth, Miss Marple.
Visitors to the writer’s former holiday home will be greeted with elegant Christmas trees, knitted decorations and nostalgic reminders of a traditional Christmas.
Those up for a festive adventure can step into Miss Marple’s slippers on the indoor mystery trail, get ‘hands on’ with festive crafts and spruce up the Christmas selfie at the Greenway wreath.
Greenway is open weekends until Sunday December 18, and daily from December 27 to 31. No booking required. Visitors travelling by car will need to book a parking space in advance through the website.
Visit the websites to plan your festive day out: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/coleton-fishacre and www.nationaltrust.org.uk/greenway