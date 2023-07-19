Using art and theatre to communicate their message, Troubadour Theatre Company, Plastic Free North Devon and Devon Wildlife Trust are collaborating to deliver a nature-themed play set in the pools of Devon’s rocky shores.
They begin their outdoor production tour of The Selfish Shellfish at Scoriton Village Hall near Buckfastleigh, this Saturday, July 29, from 6pm to 8pm.
On the following day, Sunday July 30, they will be performing at Broadhempston’s Community Orchard from 4pm.
A spokesperson for Troubadour Theatre said: “Our audience will experience the challenges facing the creatures that call these places home and hear a ‘call to action’ to act on their behalf.
The show will be staged in various locations around Devon.
“Bring a rug and join us by the rock pool to hear the tale of some fishy friends.”
Troubadour Theatre is a social enterprise working through theatre and the arts to engage a range of people and communities to improve health and well-being, motivation and aspiration, and to bring people together in community-based sharing activity.
The spokesperson added: “We aim to enhance the lives of participants and audiences in a way that benefits society and participants.
“Our mission is to use art, drama and storytelling to improve the lives of participants and audiences in a way that supports wider community engagement and benefits both individuals, groups and society.”