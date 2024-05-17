A YOUNG farmer has scooped top accolades at the Devon County Show.
Milly Bradley, from Witheridge, won first prize three times on the first day of the show.
Her four-year-old Highland cow Ailbhe of Marrick Park came first in the “any other pure beef breeds cow, in-milk or certified PD in-calf" class; her six-year-old Highland bull Louis of Earn came first in the “any other pure beef breed bull, any age” category; and she also took home first prize in the “any other pure beef breed heifer, any age” category with Kirsty Eighth of Gartocharn.
Judges commended her cattle and described Miss Bradley as the “face of the Devon County Show this year” as her photograph appears on brochures and other official literature.
She had high hopes for her Highland bull Louis of Earn, which missed last year’s show as he was lame, and will no doubt be very pleased with her success.