Her four-year-old Highland cow Ailbhe of Marrick Park came first in the “any other pure beef breeds cow, in-milk or certified PD in-calf" class; her six-year-old Highland bull Louis of Earn came first in the “any other pure beef breed bull, any age” category; and she also took home first prize in the “any other pure beef breed heifer, any age” category with Kirsty Eighth of Gartocharn.