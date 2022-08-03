Fishy tale of River Dart salmon
CELEBRATED Dartmoor community theatre company, MED Theatre, is bringing a beautiful and educational short performance suitable for the whole family to Totnes Festival this summer.
Using storytelling and dance, ‘LEAP’ takes audiences through the journey of two salmon starting their lives on Dartmoor and travelling out to sea - only to make the long voyage back to the very same river they came from.
The production – which is free to audiences - tells how the salmon navigate the weirs, the paws of dogs and pesticides infecting their native waters.
LEAP engages all ages in music, movement and a story that shines a new light on local rivers.
LEAP is being performed at Vire Island as part of Totnes Festival on Tuesday August 23 at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm.
For more information visit www.medtheatre.co.uk/projects/leap-2022/
