Dart Music Festival favourites ‘Riviera Dogs’ are back taking centre stage at this year’s three-day event in May.
The weekend wouldn’t be the same without the five-piece party rock band delivering a polished set of music from the decades taste forgot.
Wall to wall music will fill the town at this year’s festival, which is taking place from Friday to Sunday May 19 to 20.
There will be something for everyone of every age including classical, blues, rock, jazz, funk, Afro beat, indie pop, accoustic, soul, swing, opera, avant rock and tango.
Centre stage is the Bandstand in Royal Avenue Gardens, with Bayards Cove Fort, the Guildhall, the Flavel, Old Market, St Saviour’s Church along with many of the towns bars and pubs also playing host to all types of musicians.
A new venue this year will be The Fleet Care Home at Victory Road, Townstal which will be a dementia friendly music venue.
On it’s Facebook page, the home said the venue will be less busy than the ones in the town, providing a safe space for those in the wider community who still wish to enjoy the music.
The post said: “We are hoping the weather will be kind and can have our music outdoors in the garden spaces.”
The popular annual event is free for all featuring more than 100 live performances, promotes local acts and local talent and attracts more than 25,000 visitors to the town.
The festival’s co-chairperson, Lisa Chandler, said: “Dartmouth Music Festival is only just under a month away and we as a committee are all beavering away to ensure the it will be a smasher.
“There will be fantastic music all weekend and, back by popular demand, Riviera Dogs will kick us off with their sparkling opening set on Friday early evening on the main stage.”
Among the acts are the Jazz Funk Emporium, The First Raitt Band, The Wheelhouse Folk Choir, Cut Throat Francis, Rago Bloo, The Jamestown Brothers, Cantaloop and the Cable Street Collective.
Lisa said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our generous sponsors and friends of the festival.
“We simply could not put this event on without you – you are all marvellous.
“Thanks must also go to our volunteers and the committee who work so hard throughout the year, fundraising, organising and booking up the musical weekend.
“Last but not least. -we would like to thank you – our punters, who attend, enjoy, sing and dance and support us. You are all brilliant.
“Finally, can everyone join in with the ‘praying for sun’ dance please!
“However, no matter what the weather decides to throw our way, there will be music for all over Dartmouth.
For more information visit www.dartmusicfestival.co.uk