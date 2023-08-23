Riverford is hosting a brand-new food and drink festival in its hometown of Totnes, on September 10.
The festival - eat:Riverford - will celebrate the organic, artisan growers and makers who help Riverford fill their veg boxes, as well as the food and craft on Totnes’ doorstep in Devon.
It will take place on Steamer Quay and in Longmarsh.
Delivered by eat:Festivals, in partnership with Riverford, the festival will highlight the best of the area’s small-scale producers and traditional crafts people, by creating an open air event where people can enjoy delicious, locally produced food and drink.
Riverford co-owner Joe Atkins said: “Riverford’s veg boxes are like the best of a farmers’ market. We’re bringing that to life at this festival – where you can meet lots of our amazing growers and makers, taste some exceptional treats, and really connect with where your food comes from.
“There’ll be special-edition Riverford products, made just for this event. We’ll also be there to talk about innovative sustainability work, offer issues of our Wicked Leeks magazine, dish up food from The Riverford Field Kitchen restaurant, and lots more.”
Event organiser Sarah Milner said their food festivals help support family producers and farmers economically, especially through difficult times such as the current cost-of-living crisis.
She said: “Markets are part of the fabric of towns and cities across the UK. We know our events generate environmental and economic benefits by supporting family producers and farmers.
“We need to help their micro and small businesses stay afloat during these turbulent times, for the sake of the local economic wellbeing, and the long-term visions of vibrant towns. It’s great to be working with Riverford to showcase their awesome suppliers and commitment to the land.”
Co-organiser Beverley Milner Simonds added: “There will be more than 70 local producers, including farmers market favourites such as local ales, ciders, and wine, bread, cakes, and pies, plus street food, spirits, and charcuterie. You can also look forward to live music, workshops, talks, demos, storytelling, and street entertainers.”
The event runs from 10am to 4pm, and is free to attend.