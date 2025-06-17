Friar West, known as ‘Totnes’s unluckiest adventurer, has set up fundraising evenings by bringing back Totnes Bike Nights at the Riverside Cafe.
Friar undertook a long-planned canoe trip around Greece in 2017 which was beset by problems including high winds, a pack of fierce wild dogs and marauding thieves.
His escapades have included building a sea canoe in a friend’s workshop but just as it was finished the workshop was sold and the new owner chopped it in half to get it out.
Recently 160 motorcycles came and the Devon Air Ambulance collection box was full to the top in under two hours which he was told this could be the quickest ever.
All ages arrived on bikes, men and women aged 18 to 81 from the local area and further afield such as Plymouth.
Friar said:
“After the closing of a local bike night, I asked the owner of the Totnes Riverside Cafe, if we could use it venue for a replacement gathering and to help Devon Air Ambulance.”
The bike nights are open to all every Tuesday from 5pm.
There are refreshments and you don’t need to have a bike to go along.
Friar continued: “All we ask is a donation to Devon Air Ambulance and you can visit
Totnes Bike Nights on Facebook.”
Friar then told us a bit more about his life on two wheels:
“Although I mostly help nature-based projects, I have also owned 26 motorbikes.
“I spent a month in the Swiss Alps one winter in the snow up to 3,000 metres.
“I also rode in the Himalayas where I walked through the world’s deepest gorge and was attacked by a rhino while tracking a tiger in the jungle.
“I am also claiming a world record for the longest time on the sea in an open canoe.”
Search: Totnes Bike Nights on Facebook
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.