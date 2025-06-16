A Totnes primary school has been forced to close due to a burst main water pipe.
Stoke Gabriel Community Primary School has had to issue a partial closure as a result of the water supply issue.
South West Water is aware of the disruption and are conducting emergency repairs, however they anticipate the water supply may not be restored until 11am.
Preschool and Key Stage 2 pupils have been instructed to work from home, with work available on Teams, while Key Stage 1 have been allowed to go on a planned school trip.
Other residents in the TQ9 6 area of Totnes have reported little or no water pressure.
Those who require constant access to a water supply for medical reasons are encouraged to join the Priority Service Register.
