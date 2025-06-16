On Saturday afternoon Neighbourhood Officers in Totnes saw a motorcycle riding into Totnes.
The rider ignored a request to stop and drove off dangerously towards the town centre at speed, with no respect for the safety of others.
Members of the Totnes community helped and the motorcycle was found by police minutes later in Sawmill Close.
Police Dog Saka and his handler were called to the rescue, quickly picking up a track.
This lead to the rider hiding in Sharpham Woods, and despite clearly being told to stay still, he chose to try and run away.
The rider wasn’t quick enough for PD Saka who swiftly detained him.
The rider was arrested for dangerous driving, theft of motor vehicle, disqualified driving and failing to stop.
Police dog training involves a comprehensive programme focussed on developing the dog’s natural abilities and teaching them specific skills necessary for police work.
This includes obedience, tracking, searching, criminal work and agility all conducted in a controlled and safe environment.
The process also emphasises the bond between dog and handler.
German Shepherds are the most popular breed of police dogs because of their size, intelligence and work ethic.
Some police dogs are trained for specialized roles such as expolosives or narcotics detection and they undergo additional training tailored to the demands of their role.
As of September last year Devon and Cornwall Police had 55 serving police dogs, 36 handlers and eight trainers.
The cost for the financial year 2023/24 was just under £200,000.
The figure is for police dog expenditure rather than other costs such as officer salaries and overheads related to the section itself.
The expenditure therefore includes kennelling, vets’ fees, food, equipment such as leads, toys, beds etc.
All the handlers receive canine first aid training and undergo a refresher every two years.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.