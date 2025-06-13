Police are looking for information on fly tippers who have dumped steps, a plastic robot and general rubbish in the picturesque Cadover area on Dartmoor.
It is just the latest in a series of incidents recently.
A spokesperson said: “We cannot stress enough about asking to see official paperwork for persons offering clearance, always go with a reputable company.
“This not only looks horrendous it damages and kills wildlife.
“Remember if you should see a vehicle please try to record the registration.”
If you see instances of fly tipping you shouldn’t attempt to clear it yourself as there may be sharp or dangerous items such as needles or glass but contact the District Council.
Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of waste and is a criminal offence.
Your local district council has a responsibility to collect fly-tipping from public land.
If you see any fly-tipped waste which looks like it may be on public land please report it.
If you have any information concerning the identities of individuals responsible for fly-tipping, contact the Environment Agency. who are responsible for enforcing the law regarding waste disposal.
Where waste is fly-tipped on private land it is the responsibility of the landowner to arrange its collection and disposal.
Fly-tipping and littering can be a health hazard, not to mention an eyesore.
It can cause unpleasant smells, attract pests and create a dangerous environment for children, pets and wildlife in particular.
Fly-tippers can be fined up to £50,000 in Magistrates’ Courts and face unlimited fines in higher courts, as well as community punishment orders or prison sentences of up to five years.
If you’ve witnessed fly-tipping or people discarding drug-related equipment, photograph the discarded items if possible, and find the right antisocial behaviour reporting service using the Devon and Cornwall Police online tool at: https://tinyurl.com/9hzva9xe
