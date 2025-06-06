Modern slavery isn't just a distant issue—it’s happening right here in Devon.

South Hams District Council invite you to join their partners, South Devon and Dartmoor Community Safety Partnership for a free online session that sheds light on this pressing concern:

Tuesday July 8, 3.30pm to 5pm online .

Detective Inspector Dan Parkinson from Devon and Cornwall Police will lead this session.

As the Deputy Modern Slavery Lead, he will delve into what modern slavery entails, share real-life cases from our region, and highlight the signs to watch for.

You'll also learn how to report concerns and contribute to safeguarding our communities.

Register now on Eventbrite at: https://tinyurl.com/2p25wmce