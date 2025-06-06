Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for the publics’ help to identify two men who we would like to speak to in connection to a report of criminal damage.
The incident took place on April 27 where racially aggravated graffiti had been sprayed into a building.
This has been recorded as a hate crime.
The graffiti has since been cleaned off.
The two men pictured may have information which could assist their enquiries and investigating officers ask that anyone who recognises them please get in touch.
If you recognise either of these men, please call police on 101 or contact via the website quoting 50250104741.
