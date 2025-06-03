A new boardwalk connecting paths around the saltmarsh at the end of Longmarsh is open allowing residents and visitors to complete a peaceful and beautiful circular walk around the marsh.
The boardwalk creates easy access to view the important habitat and skirts the fragile marshland to protect it. Interpretation signage helps users to understand more about the important saltmarsh habitats on the River Dart.
Funded by the Environment Agency and landowners, South Hams District Council, the boardwalk is part of the wider Saltmarsh Project, which is a collaboration between 13 separate partners and led by the Bioregional Learning Centre.
The Project studies, conserves and restores the saltmarsh along the Dart Estuary between Sharpham and Totnes.
Saltmarshes are habitats along the edge of estuaries which are lie between the highest spring and high tide water levels. As wetlands are tidal, the saltmarshes have a unique range of flora and are very important habitats for young fish, bird and insect species. They also help to improve and filter estuary waters by locking up carbon from the atmosphere and organic matter from the river. They are a protected feature of the estuary’s Marine Conservation Zone.
To find out more about the project, get involved or information on River Dart saltmarsh trips from www.dartharbour.org/the-saltmarsh-project
The Saltmarsh Project partners include:
- The Environment Agency (ReMeMaRe WEIF funding),
- South Hams District Council (Landowner and contribution to boardwalk capital costs),
- South Devon National Landscape, (Access for All Grant)
- Dart Harbour (Work in-kind contribution),
- Bioregional Learning Centre (Programme Director),
- The Duchy of Cornwall,
- The Sharpham Trust,
- Devon Wildlife Trust,
- Devon Biodiversity Records Centre,
- ParkLife SW,
- UK Centre for Ecology; and
- Hydrology
Along with a number of other landowners and academic partners.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.