The Teignmouth Players will be presenting Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing at the town’s Ice Factory Studio next month.
Set in Messina, the play begins as Don Pedro’s army returns after a victory. The primary plot features the courtship and scandal involving young Hero and her suitor, Claudio. Claudio is deceived by a malicious plot and denounces Hero as unchaste before they marry. She faints and is believed dead, but recovers to be proved innocent by a chance discovery.
Interlaced between the comedic dramais the witty war of words between Claudio’s friend and eternal bachelor Benedict and Hero’s cousin and long-conformed spinster Beatrice often takes centre-stage.
The production runs at the Ice Factory from April 4 to 6 and then again following week from April 10 to 13.
For all the ticket details and curtain up times for the performance head to the website teignmouthplayers.org.uk.