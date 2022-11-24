TOTNES Christmas Market and Late Night Shopping is back – bigger, better and with a fresh new look for 2022
Totnes Town Council, Visit Totnes, and Miss Ivy Events have joined forces to create a magical yuletide experience in the historic market town this Christmas.
The result promises not one, but three fabulous, festive shopping events to boost town centre trade and create outings packed with festive fun for all the family.
On three consecutive Tuesdays in December – 6, 13 and 20 - from 3pm until 9pm, the heart of the town will come alive to the sights, sounds and smells of Christmastime.
The events seek to bring the Totnes community and surrounding areas together like never before to enjoy heart-warming festive entertainment, activities for children including as pom-pom workshops and a fiendishly fun gnome trail around the town, as well as delicious street food.
And thanks to some 70 local traders and artisan crafters and the town’s community of shop owners, many of who will stay open late, visitors will be able to enjoy a festive gift-shopping experience in the run up to the big day itself.
All three events will feature of host of entertainment both on the streets and in various venues around the town, from Morris Dancers, live music, face painting, Elfic the Jester, Santa on a Sleigh, community and school choirs, dance performances and a snowglobe.
Town clerk Catherine Marlton, said: “I’m so pleased we have been able to get together and plan these nights that are enjoyed by so many residents and visitors.
“We have invested in entertainment and prioritised local traders whilst engaging with our excellent independent shops and businesses to make sure they get the footfall they need in these challenging times. I’m looking forward to it, I think we could all use some festive cheer!”
Event management company director, Jo Macaskie added: “Miss Ivy Events was conceived out of a desire to support local businesses, some fourteen years ago. Little did I know back then just how important those founding principles would be. In recent years we’ve lurched from a pandemic to a cost of living crisis.
“Now more than ever before, its important for shoppers to realise the positive impact that spending even a small amount of money in your nearest town centre can have on the local economy. What’s more I’m delighted to find like minded folk at Visit Totnes and Totnes Town Council.
“Together we hope to make these three days successful on all counts and draw 2022 to a close on a high”.
For more information visit www.missivyevents.co.uk/event/totnes-christmas-markets-and-late-night-shopping or www.visittotnes.co.uk/totnes-christmas-market