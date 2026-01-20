Rescued horses and ponies living at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s Coombe Park Sanctuary near Totnes enjoyed a night-time display from their fields on Monday, as the Northern Lights illuminated the sky above them.
The rare aurora borealis was captured in a series of photographs at Coombe Park at Littlehempston when the lights appeared between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Monday night.
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary, which rescues, cares for and re-homes horses and ponies in need, is committed to protecting the natural environment and the wildlife that share its equine reserves.
Team members were especially delighted to witness and record such a special and unusual natural phenomenon.
As a charity it says it is passionate about nature.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.