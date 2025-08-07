Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Mid-August brings a refreshing wave of inner strength and outer opportunity. Whereas some people around you are struggling to adapt to change, you can see stability ahead. Your future is being quietly reshaped.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Friendships and group activities bring out the best in you. You are determined to take action to bring about plans recently discussed. Your practical approach helps you build bridges between old dreams and new realities.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Financial and business discussions are currently only possibilities but these give you something to think about. A sensible friend will worry that plans are getting ahead of reality but you will quickly prove your ability to anchor brilliant ideas with practical wisdom.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Ignore your inner critic. You will not fail if you go ahead with attempts to develop your creativity. Forget about what you were told in your childhood by people who did not understand you. If you’ve always wanted to paint, write or study art, obey that impulse.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You have an inner light that shines bright and it makes you happy to be able to brighten other people’s lives. Money from a grant or loan will enable you to go ahead with long-term plans. It’s almost as if the universe is offering you a steady hand to help you shape dreams into something tangible.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
A quiet strength moves within you now. A mentor will encourage you to look deep inside yourself. Reflection and soul-searching helps you accept what needs to be done to eliminate all that is negative from your life.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Community and collaboration lift your spirits. Even business talks draw your attention to friendships, dreams and shared endeavours. You appreciate and admire a younger person’s offbeat image. They have the confidence to be themselves in public and this is something you strive towards, too.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Professional aspirations and long-term visions come into sharp focus. Getting more involved in community activities will energise your social life. You feel confident about making bold but authentic moves. It is time to nurture your love of learning and to return to activities that give your life greater meaning.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You want to learn, travel and discover new things. At the same time you’re aware of what this means to a close relationship and how vulnerable it is making a loved one feel. Someone who relies on you is worried they are losing you.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
It takes courage to be honest about your feelings and that’s because you generally prefer to keep your thoughts to yourself. A relationship is faltering because your partner does not understand you. Put more effort into your closest bonds.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Joint efforts take centre stage. A partner will make practical suggestions while you bring both innovation and compassion into your relationships. New arrangements encourage you to reimagine how you connect with others in deeper, truer ways.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
The stars invite you to refine your daily routines and care for your well-being. The Sun and Mercury bring energy to your work and health routines while Venus adds a sense of harmony and tranquillity to everyday affairs.
