Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
A testing situation spurs your fighting spirit and you refuse to give anyone the chance to say “I told you so.” By the 8th, your sheer persistence pays off, and a shift in money matters sets up a better long-term lifestyle. Weekend travel links to a social promise you can’t dodge.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Early April lets you show what you can really do, bringing progress in work and personal plans. You stand by old promises while stretching yourself in new ways. Shared projects deepen a long-term bond, while if you’re single, a sparkling offer around the 7th could change your social scene.
Gemini (May22/June21)
If new arrangements don’t feel right, step back now and trust your instincts, not other people’s persuasion. A bond that once seemed ideal shows its cracks and you sense this isn’t your perfect match. Tough but necessary changes loom, with joint plans taking centre stage between the 6th and 8th.
Cancer (June22/July23)
A close bond needs more of your attention and patience than you’ve given it lately. Don’t let irritation derail progress; explain your ideas gently so others can catch up. If you’re single, a friendship may quietly glow into romance. On the 7th, sidestep gossip and small-town dramas.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Inspiring conversations spark fresh plans and your heart tells you which path is yours. Someone creative wants to team up and learn what makes you shine. Invest time in key friendships and work ties, release old baggage and step towards change; your fears fade as you picture what you could gain.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Partnering with someone who shares your goals yet gives you space feels just right. Around the 6th, home concerns may slow your own plans, but you can reshuffle with ease. Staying ahead of duties matters to you and, as ever, you’ll handle everything with quiet efficiency and quiet pride.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You and a partner benefit from a proper, distraction-free heart-to-heart. Clarify personal dreams before you agree on shared ones. Fresh ideas arrive from someone eager for your reply and a long-term joint plan is taking shape. Single? You’re poised to step into your most promising romance yet.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
The 4th and 5th are perfect for reviewing your direction and quietly adjusting your aims. If your wishes clash with a partner’s, seek solitude to think things through. Careful words keep tensions from flaring, and when the weekend arrives, choosing fun helps smooth over any lingering strain.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
New openings look thrilling, but before you leap, weigh risk against reward. Ask yourself whether the long-term gain truly justifies the effort and don’t let anyone rush your choice. If you’re single and torn between admirers, the right one will embrace adventure while respecting your need for freedom.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Home and family plans move from ideas into action as a fresh domestic venture begins. Your optimism is infectious, lifting everyone’s spirits and turning practical tasks into creative fun. Someone you met recently starts occupying a special place in your thoughts; if you’re single, this could gently grow.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Your drive impresses friends and colleagues alike, and visible results make others keen to follow your lead. Aware that people rely on you, you choose carefully and decisions made around the 9th support everyone. A loving ally offers deep reassurance; at times you can’t imagine life without them.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Aim high but keep your plans manageable, or you’ll feel drained rather than inspired. Accepting your limits isn’t failure; it’s kindness to yourself. Ease off extra burdens and invite others at home to share the load. It’s comforting to feel needed, but it’s also your turn to be pampered.
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