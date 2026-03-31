Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your energy is sky-high and your sunny mood draws admirers and opportunities your way. Someone you’ve had your eye on is already watching, and by the 17th they could make a tempting offer in love or work. You long to feel valued, so don’t take on more than your spirit can carry.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Talk of change swirls around you and, if you agree, tie up loose ends from recent months first. Quiet time becomes precious and productive as you work purposefully behind the scenes. You’ll achieve plenty, but prefer to do so without an audience, planning your next steps in calm privacy.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Responsibilities demand focus and deadlines come first, even if friends feel sidelined. A loved one could sense neglect, so plan a thoughtful surprise later to smooth any ruffled feathers. Still, your well-ordered approach means you cope brilliantly with last-minute snags and keep everything flowing smoothly.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Surprise progress at work or in study wakes up your ambitions. Intriguing proposals appear and could reshape your future if you accept them. You see both pros and cons clearly and boredom won’t be an issue. If you need more time, ask; by the 17th, you’ll know what feels right.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Conversations about travel, learning and future plans open doors to people and cultures that inspire you. A visit to a historic or artistic place sparks your creativity. If a senior pushes for extra hours, firmly protect your personal life. Standing your ground gracefully leaves a powerful impression.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
A legal, financial or property matter draws you in, from moves and rentals to helping someone with paperwork. A close bond faces a test as a long-running disagreement peaks and needs resolution. Choose a calm time to talk everything through; avoiding it would only sow deeper, lasting resentment.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
A partner or close friend finally expresses how much your support has meant, and their gratitude warms you. You juggle multiple duties with admirable grace, moving from one situation to another like a pro. As the week ends, family news delights you and romance slips into a gentle, dreamy glow.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Joint finances or shared resources need careful attention and patience; nothing here can be rushed. Legal agreements or contracts may feature and choices now carry long-term weight. A key relationship that’s been strained is ready for healing, as someone suggests wiping the slate clean and starting anew.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Your instinctive feel for people helps you decide who’s sincere and who’s all charm. Before leaping at a spontaneous offer, make sure their words ring true. A direct approach at work means tasks move quickly and efficiently. Others appreciate knowing exactly where they stand with you.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Creative urges surge, so carve out time for art, music or crafts that delight you. Joining a group of like-minded souls brings fresh friendships and shared laughter. As you mix with others, a bolder, more assertive side emerges and you see more clearly what you want and how to get there.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Long-held ideas finally get their moment as you pour energy into fresh personal plans. Your spirit of adventure spills into romance, inspiring fun schemes with a partner. Thoughtful gestures, like remembered dates, mean a lot. Single? Around the 16th, someone electric could set your heart racing.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Love swirls around you, and you may slip into a new romance before you realise what’s happening. This person’s confidence and zest for life are contagious. In a long-term bond, your partner plans a future holiday, giving you plenty of time to dream. A big creative project now begins.
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