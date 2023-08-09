Last time I danced to Zion Train I think I was barefoot in a field. Now, with older knees and plantar fasciitis, I bopped along in sensible walking boots at last weekend’s gig.
East Prawle’s Pig’s Nose Inn, Devon’s most southerly independent live music venue, has been home to some fantastic events over the years. And this latest outing from Zion Train can be marked down as one of their successes.
The venue was packed with a sold-out crowd of youngsters and oldies, all seeking – and finding – a great festival vibe on a not-quite balmy August evening. Plentiful outdoor seating is conducive to random chats with strangers and a convivial atmosphere, as we took mini breaks from the dub-reggae-dance vibes on stage. Many friendships have been born and revived at the Pig’s Nose Inn gigs.
Zion Train have been around since 1992 – aka forever – and released hundreds of tunes and played tons of festivals. Their line-up last weekend featured co-founder Neil Perch on the decks and their brass ensemble, and waltzed through a medley of well-loved tunes.
Final track ‘War in Babylon’, with its tribal beat and chanty lyrics, raised the roof – a stomping end to a stomping good night.