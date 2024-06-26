One of the major tasks, is trying to keep the wild flower clearings in Andrew’s Wood from turning into woodland. Jackie led us in this work. She explained that the clearings were not only the home for the very rare heath lobelia, but for many other plants of wet grassland. She encouraged us to record and photograph the hundreds of flying, jumping and crawling insects, especially the butterflies, in the clearings. There are mats put down to attract snakes and lizards, including slow-worms; they find warmth and safety beneath the mats. To avoid unnecessary disturbance of these reptiles and to let us all share the excitement of seeing the wriggling snake or slow-worm,, she would wait until we had all come close enough to see before lifting the mat. The clearings are also the breeding-ground for ground nesting birds, like pheasants, chiffchaffs and willow warblers. In May and June Jackie would remind us to look out for the birds and avoid disturbing them.