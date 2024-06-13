Walk on across the bridge and in less than a hundred metres, on the right you come to a footpath, labelled Public Byway. Walk down the path and almost immediately, you can see a fine stand of sea club-rush waving by the Byway sign on the shore. Follow the shore line downstream for about two hundred yards and look carefully at the strip of vegetation on your left, at the top of the shore. You will see sea milkwort, sea spurrey, with flowers like stars, sea arrow-grass, whose pollen floats away in clouds of golden smoke if you touch it, and the tussocky clumps of saltmarsh sedge (whose photos were in last week’s article). You will also see sea purslane, a low-growing, bushy plant with silvery, oval leaves, which has increased since we first surveyed it twenty-five years ago. Can you spot it in the photo, looking back along the way we have come? After about 100metres the saltmarsh stops, by an old stone wall, until there is a clump of sea club-rush growing round an upstanding slate slab, covered in lichens. A fresh-water stream flows through it and weaves down through the mud to the main channel. After another 40 metres with almost no saltmarsh, there is a final considerable patch, with fine strips of sea club-rush, saltmarsh rush, saltmarsh sedge and sea couch-grass.