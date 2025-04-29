Following two days of rigorous assessments, three members of the Salcombe crew successfully obtained the necessary assessment credits at the ALB Mechanic level this past weekend.
These were Peter Bennett, Craig Niven and Toby Woods.
Achieving the ALB Mechanic level requires several months of intensive training.
The support from other crew members is essential throughout this process, with James Fearn, Station Coxswain and Station Mechanic Richard Clayton providing significant guidance and assistance.
At the final assessment, RNLI Technical Coastal Trainer Gary Stanbury awarded a verdict of 'High Level Pass.'
Congratulations to all involved for their dedication to expanding their knowledge and experience, thereby ensuring the future preparedness of RNLI Salcombe.
For more information you can visit: https://salcombelifeboat.co.uk/