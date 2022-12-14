This week’s simple swap could save you up to ‘£540 and 156 kg Co2(e) a year’ and this saving is just as applicable to you whether you live in a house or flat. Just by avoiding using a tumble dryer you could save up to ‘£540 a year’ stated the journalist Kate Kulniece. This would also extend the life of your clothes as consistent use of tumble dryers literally wears your clothes away. The lint you find in your dryer is evidence of this. Each laundry load imparts microscopic damage on the fabric and lint is produced from the resulting micro-tears in the fabric’s fibers. Over time, these tears will cause clothes to fall apart.Furthermore, tumble dryers generate microfiber pollution a new study suggests. Microfibers, which are the tiny textile strands that can pose a threat to environmental and human health, get trapped on dryer lint filters, stated the Anthropocene Magazine.
Additionally, dryers are expensive to run and use a lot of energy. They are horrible for the planet. By avoiding your tumble dryer, you can save up to ‘156 kg Co2(e) a year’ stated Save Carbon, (an app and a website on how to save money, the planet and track your progress to keep you motivated, not sponsored just love them).
So, by not using a dryer you could save up to £540 a year, and over the average life span of 80 years, you could therefore save up to £43,200 and 12.48 tonnes of CO2(e).
For a few alternatives, you might like to consider placing a drying rack inside your airing cupboard if you have one. This is great for the planet as the heat in airing cupboards isn’t usually optimally used. Remember to leave the door of the airing cupboard slightly open for the air to circulate though.
Another solution is to hang your clothes in an open area outside on warm or windy days. As the clothes swing in the breeze they dry. When towels are dried in the wind, not only do they smell fresh but they are soft as well.
By switching to air drying your clothes, they will last longer and it will save you a great deal each year. Save money, save the planet.