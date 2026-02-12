The Watermark in Ivybridge are planning to transport people back to 90s Plymouth.
Called W: Return to Oz, it’s a chance to witness the rise and fall of The Warehouse, a rave venue from Plymouth, now reduced to a derelict shell.
It is directed by Daniel Howard-Baker who will be there answering questions.
Produced by Louis Holder and starring Dave Green, Andy Howard and Samantha Bare.
An amateur filmmaker-explorer finds the building in an empty derelict state, long after the prosperous life and energy it endured through the 90s.
Through a combination of archives and stories of people who lived there, the film explores through the medium of analogue what once was and how even a now silent derelict shell can become the centre of the universe.
Director Daniel Howard-Baker said: “Plymouth, like many places in the western hemisphere, has an epidemic of abandoned buildings and spaces.
“The idea originally came about to explore these buildings and their history and to compare and contrast to now.
“It’s a striking idea that all the buildings and spaces we hold dear growing up can be snuffed away in an instant as if it never existed and your memories of it mere dreams.
“I came across the former Warehouse club only through online threads and anecdotes, discovering a massive eye sore of a building that remained hidden and invisible to me growing up. But despite being invisible to the passer by or driver, it remains a sarcophagus of music and memory ready to explode.
There’s a warning of flashing images.
Before the main presentation, they will be showing another short film called Cinema Now, directed and edited by Louis Holder (Producer of W), a meditative documentary about the closures of cinemas and entertainment centres during the COVID-19 pandemic.
7pm on Tuesday March 24 at 7pm at the Watermark in Ivybridge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.