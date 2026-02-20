A care home in Ivybridge is celebrating national recognition for the way it supports former service personnel living in the community.
Ivydene Residential and Nursing Home, run by Sanctuary Care, has been awarded Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status — an accreditation designed to ensure veterans receive care that reflects their experiences and needs.
The home, based in Ivybridge, currently supports several residents who have served in the Armed Forces.
Staff say the award recognises work already under way to provide tailored emotional, social and practical support, while strengthening links with local military charities and networks.
Home Manager, Gary Hood, brings first-hand experience to the role, having served 24 years in the British Army with the 19th Regiment Royal Artillery.
His career included tours in Germany, Canada, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, and roles ranging from Physical Training Instructor to Sergeant Major.
Mr Hood said his background helps the team understand the shared experiences many veterans carry into later life.
“Plymouth has a very high number of veterans compared with other areas of the country, so it is vitally important we provide care that is bespoke to their unique needs,” he said. “Our goal is to build a culture of belonging and purpose where their stories are honoured.”
The home has developed partnerships with organisations including the Plymouth Veterans and Family Hub and the Royal British Legion, and hosts regular coffee mornings open to veterans across the area.
The Veteran Friendly Framework is delivered through a collaboration between Royal Star & Garter, the Royal British Legion and the NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance, encouraging care providers to better recognise the needs of the UK’s ageing veteran population.
Staff at Ivydene say they hope the recognition will encourage more local veterans and families to engage with the home — not just for care, but as a place for connection, remembrance and community.
