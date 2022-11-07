Walk on the wild side
WANT to make your life a little ‘wilder’? A leading local charity can show you how.
Devon Wildlife Trust is launching a series of free on-line talks aimed at encouraging people, community groups, schools and businesses to turn their gardens and green spaces into havens for wildlife.
The talks are the idea of trust’s Wilder Communities team, and will take place once a month into spring 2023, and cover a range of key practical topics including going without pesticides, ‘wilding’ school grounds, wildlife gardening, raising funds for community wildlife projects, and boosting local nature in churchyards.
Katie Wilkinson of Wilder Communities, said: “Our aim with these talks is to inspire people to take action for nature on their doorstep and to help people make their local area greener and richer in wildlife.
“We hope they will be informative and useful for those that are already taking action and for those that are just starting out. Saving and nurturing our local wildlife can be achieved through a joint effort; together, we can create wilder communities across Devon.’’
The next seminar is due on Wednesday 7 December at 7pm with ‘top tips for funding your community project’ by grants and major giving expert, Amanda Strowger.
Places for each of the on-line talks in the series is free, but people must register for them via the trust’s online what’s on pages at www.devonwildlifetrust.org.
The site also includes details about the topics, dates and times of all the talks in the series, plus dozens of others nature-focussed events run by the charity.
Katie said: “We hope people will join us at these events – whether it’s for one or two talks or all six. ”
