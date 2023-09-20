Have you have ever wondered what goes on in an equine rescue sanctuary? Or perhaps you are keen to meet horses and ponies and learn about their incredible lives?
Look no further than The Mare and Foal Sanctuary's upcoming open days. These special events are packed with inspiring demonstrations, fun family activities and refreshments. Open days will take place at the charity’s Coombe Park Education and Equestrian Centre nestled near Totnes. The events are held today (September 24) and on Sundays October 22 and November 26. There will be activities for all the family including a behind-the-scenes self-guided tour with a brand-new guide leaflet and information boards, a kids’ seasonal trail and the opportunity to participate in the charity’s first citizen science project observing equine behaviour.
There will also be a variety of interactive demonstrations throughout the day and the chance to speak with their knowledgeable grooms about the horses and ponies in their care.
Visitors will see first-hand how their support makes a real difference to the lives of the horses and ponies who are cared for at the sanctuary. Hot drinks, bakes and ice cream will be available to purchase on the day from the sanctuary’s new horse trailer café and a pop-up shop will be selling the latest range of Mare and Foal Sanctuary sustainably sourced products. Visitors will be able to meet The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s adoption ponies Sir Didymus, Ludo, Geronimo and Vogue and even ‘adopt’ one of them after meeting them in person.
It will also be a unique opportunity to see the building progress of their new high intensity welfare unit. The Rosemary Kind High Intensity Welfare Unit is poised to become a UK centre of excellence in long-term, veterinarian-led equine care and management. Designed to care for horses and ponies with complex needs that require onsite sanctuary for the rest of their lives, this facility will accommodate up to 25 residents at a time. With its range of purpose-built amenities, the unit aims to ensure the highest quality of life for some of the sanctuary’s rescued horses and ponies. The build is happening in several phases, but the charity anticipates their first equine residents will move in by Christmas.
Visit www.mareandfoal.org/support/high-intensity-welfare-unit to find out more about the project. Booking in advance is essential and tickets will be available until the afternoon of each event. Visit, www.mareandfoal.org/events for more details. Admission to the open days is free.
The Sanctuary is also holding an exclusive event on October 12, where they’ll be joined by Gillian Higgins for her renowned Horses inside Out Evening Demo. This is an amazing opportunity for everyone interested in horses to learn more about these amazing creatures and how they move.
Visit, www.mareandfoal.org/events for more details.