The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships is held annually at Hartpury in Gloucestershire.
Riders compete in events including dressage, carriage driving and vaulting, with a jam-packed schedule of action and breathtaking performances over three days. This year’s event takes place between July 12 and 14.
Competitors from the local Erme Valley RDA, based at The Brook in Ugborough, have participated in this event for over 30 years.
Supported by parents and volunteers, theirs is one of the largest groups attending and is well known for its excellent team spirit.
In preparation, riders have been taking part in local qualifying events, resulting in a team of 15 riders aged 13 to 72.
Top dressage performances include Josie Chapman and Cara Whitefield-Smith, both riding Bobby. Josie was also the show jumping champion while Sarah Baker, riding Breeze, led in the countryside challenge.
Josie, who lives in Ivybridge, has been a member for several years, attending The Brook four times a week.
Aged 16, she is in her last year as a junior so will face new challenges next year when she moves up to compete as a senior.
Now in their 40th year, Erme Valley RDA continues to thrive and diversify to meet the ever changing needs of the local community.
This charitable organisation welcomes any offers of sponsorship or volunteering.
Peggy Douglas, Senior Coach and Managing Director, would be delighted to hear from you if you are interested in getting involved.
You can reach her on 07882 286421.