If Volunteers’ Week (June 2 to 8) sparked a desire to help out in your spare time, here’s a suggestion for you.
The Riding for the Disabled Association is a UK based charity, founded in 1969, focused on providing therapeutic horse-riding, equestrian vaulting and carriage driving lessons to people with developmental and physical disabilities as well as seeking to improve the lives of those with mental health difficulties.
Erme Valley Riding for the Disabled, now in its 40th year, is based at Ugborough.
It caters for 120 participants weekly with ages ranging from 2 to 75.
The group is unique in the range of activities on offer – social clubs, life skills, arts and crafts, tea with a pony events and equine facilitated learning in addition to riding, including their mechanical horse.
They have recently acquired a carriage and a driving pony and will soon have a qualified RDA driving coach which will allow them to offer another activity.
A facility like this costs a significant amount to run.
They are very grateful for the support of the local community – the Ugborough villagers who held a fantastic Big Breakfast fundraiser, Ugborough Primary School’s mufti day, Babcock Plymouth who provided refreshments and furniture, allowing them to host a recent competition; both Newton Abbott and Ivybridge Rotary Clubs, Salcombe Art Club and Countrymans Butchers.
They enjoy an annual visit from a group of volunteers from Ernest Jackson of Crediton and those employees from Babcock Plymouth who spend their annual “Be Kind Day” with them.
They currently have a great team of enthusiastic volunteers but need ongoing support in many different areas.
The volunteers enjoy meeting new people, learning new skills, being part of a team, staying active and doing something worthwhile.
Even if you can only spare an hour or two a couple of times a month, they’s love to hear from you.
For more information, contact Peggy Douglas at: [email protected] or 07882 286421 (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)
