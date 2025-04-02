A dedicated team member at a Devon equine welfare charity is taking the plunge from 10,000 feet in a skydive on National Help a Horse Day, to raise vital funds for horses and ponies in need.
This courageous leap highlights Eva Novi’s remarkable personal transformation over the past few years and her deep commitment to The Mare and Foal Sanctuary, which she says helped to change her life for the better.
Four years ago, Eva, 33 found herself in a very dark place, struggling with severe anxiety following her graduation from university.
Confined to her home during the lockdown, she watched others gradually regain their lives, while she battled to find the confidence to leave her house.
This changed when she discovered the National Lottery funded “This Girl Can Exercise with Equines” scheme which was being run at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary.
“It was a huge personal challenge,” Eva recalls. “Once I got out the door and began interacting with horses, I didn’t look back.
“Visiting Coombe Park Education and Equestrian Centre near Totnes was the highlight of my week, and I eventually started volunteering at the Sanctuary’s Newton Abbot stables too.
“It was hard work, but I loved every minute of it.”
Through her experiences at the charity, Eva developed a profound connection with the equines, many of whom have also faced hardship in the past.
She continued: “The Sanctuary has a unique way of allowing people and equines to connect, through guided therapeutic sessions.
“I wanted to give back to them because they helped me at a time when I desperately needed it.”
When a job opportunity arose at the Sanctuary, Eva was initially nervous about applying but ultimately embraced the chance.
A study by the University of Brighton and Plumpton College on behalf of The British Horse Society has shown that spending time with horses can stimulate positive psychological feelings, potentially reducing depression by 30 per cent and lowering the chance of dementia by 30 per cent, highlighting the significant mental health benefits of interacting with horses.*
Dawn Vincent, Director of Fundraising and Communications, praised Eva’s achievements and determination: “Eva inspires everyone at the Sanctuary by conquering her fears in such a positive way.
On April 26, she’ll not only be stepping out of her comfort zone; she’ll literally be stepping out of a plane at 10,000 feet!
As a registered charity, we rely entirely on donations and legacy gifts.
There’s more information on the website: https://mareandfoal.org/event/skydive/
You can support Eva’s fundraising challenge at Dunkeswell Airfield on the April 26 here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/eva-novi-1
Additionally, another skydive event has been scheduled for 2025 on October 4, coinciding with World Animal Day and World Smile Day. Supporters are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a life-changing experience while raising vital funds for the horses and ponies in the Sanctuary’s care.
Challenge yourself and help make a real difference!