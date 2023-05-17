A 59-year-old retired policeman from Ipplepen has appeared in court charged with stealing weapons from a police force's armoury.
Richard Rockey faces two charges of stealing an air rifle and an air pistol from Avon and Somerset Police who he worked for in the armoury.
He is also accused of stealing an ACOG sighting system from the force in April 2019.
Rockey, of Dornafield Close, Ipplepen, also faces four charges of possessing prohibited weapons, possessing ammunition without a certificate and possessing a firearm without a certificate in October 2021 at Newton Abbot.
He appeared before South and West Devon magistrates court in Newton Abbot.
The magistrates said the case must be heard before a Crown Court judge next month and Rockey was granted unconditional bail.