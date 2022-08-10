Exciting, brand new 10-day arts and culture festival coming to town
Subscribe newsletter
A MYRIAD of nationally and internationally renown acts are due to swoop into Totnes next week to take part in the town’s brand new, exciting arts and culture festival.
Kicking off on Monday August 15, the 10-day extravaganza will feature more than 70 events – many of them free - in a host of venues throughout the medieval town.
International theatre company, NDP Circus, based locally, is behind the plans for the festival which boasts a varied programme of shows, workshops and events that encompass visual arts, music, theatre, circus and dance.
From live music at various venues, to an inspiring storytelling programme at Birdwood House, and a SkateJam with a legal graffiti wall at Borough Park, the town promises to be brimming with artistic fun.
The programme features something for all ages including a dedicated play programme with free, drop-in workshop and events for children and young people, and ‘The Keep’ - a calm and peaceful space in St Mary’s Churchyard for tiny tots and breastfeeding mums’ to relax.
And throughout the festival, hungry revellers can feast out at the food court at The Mansion in Fore Street.
Organiser and NDP director, Paul Liengaard, said: “We are very happy to bring the community together with a wide variety of events in loads of different venues across the whole town.
“We will be bringing gargoyles to life on St Mary’s Church on Saturday August 20, and holding a grand parade through the town centre on the Sunday night which we want as many people as possible to come and join in with, whether they are dressed up or not.
“There will be something for all the family throughout the festival so please come along and enjoy the great events on offer.”
The festival kicks off with a free afternoon of music and dance at the Market Square from 1pm on Monday, featuring Shumba Arts, Totnes School of Dance, Tommy Khosla & Band, Elly J Devon and Charlie Storer.
The celebrations will end with a dance alfresco led by former Strictly Come Dancing dancer, Andrew Cuerden.
A highlight promises to be the free show ‘Finding Your Inner Gargoyle,’ devised and directed by Paul and consisting of a 60-minute live theatrical circus installation and performance, featuring fire and pyrotechnics, on and around St Mary’s Church at dusk on Saturday August 20.
Showcasing aerial acrobatics, theatre, dance and music, the performances will tell a story developed from a series of workshops that have taken place in Totnes in the run up to the festival.
An exploration of a world of demons and fantasy, with the magnificent church as set and backdrop, Finding Your Inner Gargoyle will transport audiences to a dark world of fire, fury and mythical creatures.
Other festival highlights include performances of Julius Caesar by Shakespeare’s Globe, a Sound Art documentary by Somatic telling the story of young people of colour who have grown up in the South West, and a concert by the acclaimed Palestinian singer, composer and instrumentalist Rasha Nahas.
The bonanza will culminate in a grand parade through the town on Sunday August 24 featuring carnival acts, live music, giant puppets, flamboyant walkabout characters, small floats and decorated structures.
The parade is open to all, and anyone who fancies getting dressed up or building something that can be pushed pulled or carried over the two mile route is encouraged to take part.
Parade workshops are taking place at St John’s Primary on Saturday August 20 between 10am and 4pm.
The procession will proceed from Steamer Quay, through the centre of Totnes via Follaton, and ending at Totnes Rugby Club at Borough Park where there will be music, food and a grand finale – the spectacular burn of a fire sculpture made by Firefly Pyrotechnics.
The festival has been funded by Totnes Town Council, South Hams Council, the Arts Council England and Visit Totnes.
For more information and to book events visit www.totnesfestival.co.uk
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |