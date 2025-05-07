After a thorough refit, the much-loved galleon "HARTE" has now arrived back at Steamer Quay, Totnes..
It was refitted by boat builder Ashley Butler - now based in Falmouth; he built it in his boatyard on the Dart 13 years ago..
The absence of this iconic and much-loved piece of play equipment has been noticed and remarked upon by many - both locals and visitors to the town. Its return will be welcomed by many and it will give lots of potential sailors many years of fun.
Bridgetown Alive! thanks Inter-Line Builders Merchants for their generous contribution of a crane lorry to lift the galleon onto its plinth, and to South Hams District Council for meeting the costs of the refit.