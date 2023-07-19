Kingsbridge Fair Week has kicked off to an exciting start with music, rides and some healthy competition.
Despite some bad weather this weekend, events went forwards as planned, and a fun weekend was had by all.
Saturday saw five-a-side football taking place at Belle Hill Football Ground, with refreshments from Pete’s Ice Cream, and later in the day Kingsbridge fair week’s royalty were crowned.
This year the queen is Maisie Baker, age 12, and the five princess are Ellie-Mae Newins, age 11; Esmae Lilburn, age 8; Rose Fraser, age 7; Freya Hallet, age 8 and Bella Notley, age 7.
This was followed by some incredible musical acts: Equally Guilty, a five-piece rockband that have been performing since 2011, were first to take the stage at 8:00pm, followed by Dodgey Practice, a nine-piece band that have been performing since 1995.
On Sunday, the boules competition brought in crowds to the square to enjoy the sunshine, and later, the popular raft race saw hundreds flock to the quay to watch the fierce competition, which resulted in Luscombe’s butchers taking first place. Magician EmazDad made an appearance on the quay with his big bag of balloons and magic shows.
Banned from the Moor, a six-piece band, played on the Quay at 4pm and the Crazy Quiz night was enjoyed by many on Sunday evening, with team CU Next Tuesday coming in first place, I Love Cats taking second and Lastminute.co and Town Squares coming in at equal third places.
Monday night saw Bingo taking place, with an incredible prize donated by Jamie at Twenty seven for this years event - a taster menu with wine worth £350.00.
People are eagerly awaiting more music and fun this week, with lots in store including the 10k Road Race on Thursday, with registration starting at 5.30pm at the Recreation Ground.
This weekend will see the annual carnival taking place; the ever popular three-legged race where pairs will donn their craziest costumes and race around town, and more great music from local artists.