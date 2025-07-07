"Robberfly" is a 45 minute performance like no other - featuring a live DJ, cutting-edge soundtrack, a massive sculpture and some circus.
With funding from .Nature Calling, Doorstep Arts and Life on The Edge this performance takes the audience on a journey to explore the metamorphosis of the Red-legged Robber Fly.
Staged on and around a striking six- metre biomechanical sculpture, created from a salvaged Apache Piper aircraft fuselage, the performance features pole artistry, contortion and acrobatics alongside dance and theatre to introduce audiences to the many bemusing and awe-inspiring creatures that live in the Robber Fly community.
Tuesday July 8 at 6.15pm.
Meet at Shepherd's Hollaway Camp site, East Prawle , Kingsbridge, TQ7 2BU.
It will be signposted from the Village Green at East Prawle..
