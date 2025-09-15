Royal William Yard's landmark 200 Exhibition has opened to the public, bringing together an extraordinary collection of original artefacts, historical documents and personal stories to celebrate the bicentenary of Plymouth's most magnificent industrial monument, which is the largest collection of Grade I listed military buildings in Europe.
The free exhibition at Melville Corner, showcases treasures from The National Archives, Devonport Naval Heritage Centre, Plymouth Proprietary Library and acclaimed local historians Chris Robinson and Richard Fisher, alongside captivating submissions from the public.
Visitors can now explore two centuries of hidden history through this carefully curated collection.
The display reveals the remarkable scope of Royal William Yard's operations, from feeding a global empire to the personal experiences of those who worked behind its monumental stone walls.
The exhibition uncovers extraordinary stories, including the Brewhouse that never fulfilled its original purpose – completed in 1831 just as beer was removed from naval rations and replaced by rum.
Visitors can see Sir John Rennie's original architectural plans and discover how the Mills Bakery could transform over 270,000 pounds of flour into ship's biscuits in a single week using steam engines.
The 200 Stories campaign – a year-long initiative calling on the community to share memories, photographs, documents and family connections to Royal William Yard – has received numerous stories, photos and items from those with connections to the Yard, revealing remarkable personal connections spanning generations.
Royal William Yard once served as the beating heart of Royal Navy supply operations, with its innovative design revolutionising naval victualling across the British Empire. The facility employed a range of trades from bakers to clerks, and was home to skilled coopers who completed gruelling apprenticeships with the "trussing out" ceremony – being rolled around in their final barrel.
The exhibition demonstrates how the Yard continuously adapted throughout its working life, from the 1891 transfer of operations to the Naval Ordnance Department through to closure in 1992, when Derrick Pearce MBE was ceremonially "pulled out" by the Devonport Field Gun Crew after 46 years of MOD service.
The exhibition also takes visitors through the Yard’s regeneration by Urban Splash, turning it into the popular destination it now is, which welcomes one million visitors a year.
Chris Robinson, Plymouth Historian, commented: “This exhibition is well worth visiting for anyone interested in Plymouth's remarkable heritage. Having spent years researching Royal William Yard's complex story, I'm impressed by how this collection bridges the gap between official records and human experience, giving visitors a complete picture of how this extraordinary place evolved from Rennie's ambitious vision into the destination we know today.”
The 200 Exhibition runs until September 28 at Melville Corner, Royal William Yard (next to BLOCK Café, opposite the Marina).
Open daily 11am-4pm, with free entry.
For more information, visit www.royalwilliamyard.com/200-exhibition
Visitors can combine their exhibition visit with the free History Trail around the Yard, featuring 11 numbered stops with QR codes unlocking audio stories and first-hand accounts – also developed this year to celebrate the 200th anniversary.
Maps available from the Welcome Suite or online at www.royalwilliamyard.com/history-trail
