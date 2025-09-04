The Sacred Earth Exhibition is at The Brownston Gallery, Modbury from Friday September 12 to Friday October 24
Featuring trees and flowers, insects and birds, the coastline and countryside, this exhibition brings together a diverse group of artists.
Renowned for his vibrant wild botanical paintings, John Hurford presents an exciting new body of work, much of it inspired by the lush countryside and tangled hedgerows around his North Devon farm.
Joe Webster, known for his love of wild, untamed landscapes, paints ‘en plein air’, allowing him to quietly observe and connect with nature as he works.
A firm favourite at the gallery, Marcelle Milo-Gray returns with her richly detailed and imaginative paintings.
Her pieces often depict beloved animals and birds from folklore, as well as whimsical garden scenes, meadows and enchanted tea parties.
New to the gallery, Emma Lamb introduces thought-provoking 3D works crafted on handmade paper.
Her art encourages reflection on the effects of climate change, pollution and the damage we humans inflict on our fragile planet.
They also welcome two artists living in the UK but originally from the Far East.
Keng Wai Lee from Malaysia shares a new series of brightly coloured, nature-inspired paintings and Chinese, Tina Tian who specialises in traditional brush painting, calligraphy and mineral pigment techniques, explores the natural world and ancient legends.
The Brownston Gallery is supporting Till the Coast is Clear, a local Community Interest Company dedicated to tackling shoreline plastic pollution and leading nature regeneration projects.
Founder, Gary Joliffe says, "Many artists derive their creative inspiration from nature.
“Beautiful and thought provoking art can play an increasingly important role in helping to protect the places we love by inspiring respect for the power, majesty and essential nature of the natural systems that sustain us all".
Gary will be giving a short talk about his current projects at the Private View which is being held on Thursday September 11 from 6-8pm.
Everyone is welcome.
Visit www.brownstonart.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.