South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith is gearing up for the new season of FormuIa 1.
She joined cross party colleagues, committed to promoting motorsport in the UK at an event in London.
They heard from British World Champion, Damon Hill and had a special message from the 2025 World Champion, Lando Norris too.
The trophy Lando recently won and the Constructors Champion trophy also made an appearance.
Miss Smith said: “Formula One contributes enormously to the British economy with £12bn value to UK economy annually, 10 out of 11 teams with UK HQs or bases, 6,000 people directly employed directly, a supply chain of 4,500 companies employing 41,000 people and 16.7m UK fans of which I am one.”
